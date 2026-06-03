Peddi Becomes a Pre-Release Sensation

Mega Power Star Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi has created a sensation in trade circles even before its theatrical release. The film has reportedly secured an impressive worldwide pre-release business of approximately ₹257 crore, reflecting the enormous expectations surrounding the project.

The biggest deal came from the Nizam region, where the distribution rights were acquired for around ₹63 crore. Industry sources indicate that a portion of the amount is structured as recoverable, making it one of the most significant deals in the territory.

In the Ceeded market, the film commanded nearly ₹25 crore, while the Uttarandhra rights were sold for about ₹19 crore. Strong demand was also witnessed across Andhra Pradesh territories, with East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Nellore regions fetching substantial amounts from distributors.

The Guntur rights have become a major talking point in the industry. Trade reports suggest that Ram Charan may have retained the rights as part of his remuneration package, with the film being released in the region through a leading distribution partner.

Outside Telugu states, Peddi has also generated remarkable business. Karnataka rights are valued at around ₹17 crore, while the North Indian market is estimated at ₹25 crore. The Tamil Nadu and Kerala combined rights have reportedly been valued at ₹7.5 crore.

Internationally, the film has attracted strong interest from overseas distributors. The overseas rights alone were sold for approximately ₹45 crore, underlining the film's popularity among audiences outside India.

With distribution deals closed across major territories, Peddi has emerged as one of the most anticipated Telugu releases in recent times. The exceptional pre-release business highlights the confidence exhibitors and distributors have in Ram Charan's star power and the film's box-office potential.

As the release date approaches, industry watchers will be closely monitoring whether Peddi can convert its record-breaking pre-release business into an equally impressive theatrical performance worldwide.