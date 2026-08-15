Back Pain Is Not “Normal”: When Should You Take Spine Problems Seriously?

More Seniors Are Choosing Treatment Instead of Living With Pain

Spine-related problems are increasingly being seen across age groups, from children to senior citizens. A significant change, however, is being noticed among people aged 60–75, who are now more willing to seek medical advice and even consider surgical treatment when required.

According to a spine specialist, people above 65 are increasingly keen to remain independent and active. In the past, many seniors tended to postpone treatment or simply live with their symptoms. Today, changing family structures and lifestyles are encouraging older adults to seek timely medical care.

“Earlier, many people used to postpone treatment or neglect their problems completely. Now, people in the 60–75 age group are much more willing to seek treatment,” the doctor explained.

The 65–75 Age Group Is Increasingly Seeking Spine Care

The doctor noted that senior citizens now form a significant proportion of patients undergoing spine-related surgical interventions.

With people living longer and wanting to maintain an independent lifestyle, they are increasingly unwilling to allow chronic pain or mobility problems to limit their daily activities.

This shift is particularly important in nuclear families, where older adults may prefer to remain self-reliant rather than depend on family members for routine activities.

Back Pain Is Common—but It Should Not Be Ignored

Back pain is one of the most frequent complaints among older adults. But the specialist stresses that recurring or persistent back pain should not simply be dismissed as an inevitable part of ageing.

Prolonged sitting can put considerable stress on the spine. This has become an even bigger concern with modern work patterns, particularly among people working from home.

Sitting for several hours continuously, often in unsuitable postures, can contribute to back problems and worsen existing spine conditions.

Work From Home Has Added to Spine Problems

The changing nature of work has also affected spinal health.

People working from home may spend long hours sitting at a desk, sometimes without proper ergonomic support. Extended periods of sitting and poor posture can increase the load on the spine and contribute to discomfort and pain.

For some people, what begins as occasional back pain can gradually become a persistent problem if the underlying cause is not addressed.

Spine Disorders Can Affect Any Age Group

Spine problems are not restricted to senior citizens. A specialist dealing with the complete spectrum of spinal conditions may encounter patients ranging from paediatric cases to geriatric patients.

These can range from relatively common back and neck problems to more serious spinal disorders requiring detailed evaluation and, in selected cases, surgical intervention.

“Normal Back Pain” Should Not Be Considered Normal

One of the most important messages for the public is that persistent back pain should not automatically be considered normal.

A person experiencing repeated or continuing pain should pay attention to the symptoms rather than repeatedly ignoring them or relying only on temporary relief.

If someone has already sought medical attention for back pain and returns with the same complaint, it could indicate that the underlying problem has not been resolved and deserves further evaluation.

When Should You Be Concerned?

According to the specialist, recurrent back pain is a reason to take the condition seriously. If pain keeps returning, interferes with daily activities or progressively worsens, medical assessment becomes important.

Rather than assuming that pain is simply due to age, prolonged sitting or routine strain, identifying the underlying cause can help determine the appropriate treatment.

Don’t Let Spine Problems Become a Part of Daily Life

Whether a person is young, middle-aged or above 65, persistent back pain deserves attention. With people increasingly seeking active and independent lives even in their later years, maintaining spinal health has become an important part of healthy ageing.

The key message is simple: back pain may be common, but persistent or recurrent back pain should never be casually dismissed as “normal.”