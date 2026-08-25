Irumudi Box Office: Ravi Teja Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s latest film Irumudi is continuing its strong run at the box office. After recording an impressive opening weekend, the movie has maintained its momentum on the first weekday and has reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide gross mark within four days.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Irumudi is emerging as one of the notable box-office successes in Ravi Teja’s career. The film is also showing strong performance across the Telugu states.

Irumudi Posts Strong Day 4 Numbers

The movie has reportedly recorded impressive collections on its fourth day in the Telugu states. According to trade reports, only Baahubali 2 stands ahead of Irumudi in the list of top Day 4 collections in the region.

The strong Monday performance has become an important positive for the film. Usually, movies experience a noticeable drop after the opening weekend, but Irumudi has managed to maintain good audience interest.

Rs 100 Crore Mark in Four Days

One of the biggest highlights of Irumudi’s box-office journey is its reported worldwide gross of more than Rs 100 crore in just four days.

Trade observers believe that the film benefited from strong weekend numbers as well as steady weekday occupancy. The audience response after release has reportedly helped the movie maintain its momentum in theatres.

Ticket demand also appears to be strong. Reports suggest that more than 38 lakh tickets have already been sold through BookMyShow and District combined. The continued demand beyond the opening days has encouraged exhibitors to add more shows and screens in some locations.

Day 5 Bookings Look Positive

Advance bookings for the fifth day have also reportedly started on a positive note. This has increased expectations surrounding the film's performance during the rest of the week.

If the current trend continues, Irumudi could achieve several more milestones at the box office. The film has already entered the Rs 100 crore gross club in four days, and attention is now shifting towards its overall theatrical run.

Can Irumudi Reach Rs 200 Crore?

Another major talking point is the upcoming release of Toxic, which could compete with Irumudi for screens and audience attention.

If Irumudi continues to attract audiences even after the arrival of the new release, the film could have a strong chance of reaching the Rs 200 crore worldwide gross mark, according to trade discussions.

For now, the film’s performance has given Ravi Teja and his fans plenty to celebrate. Its final box-office total will depend on how well it holds in the coming days and weeks.

Also read: Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Lands in Trouble Over Alleged Defamatory Scenes