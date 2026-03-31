April 1 School Holiday India or not?

Students and parents often look for clarity on school holidays at the beginning of a new academic session. For April 1, 2026, there is no nationwide school holiday, and most schools across India are expected to remain open.

Since the day does not coincide with any major festival or public holiday, it will be treated as a regular working day in the majority of states.

Is April 1 a School Holiday?

No, April 1 is generally not a school holiday. It marks the start of a new academic cycle in many institutions, especially after the completion of final exams in March. Schools typically resume classes, begin admissions, or start the new term around this time.

State-Wise School Status

Here’s how schools are expected to function across major states:

Telangana – Schools are likely to remain open as there are no official holidays.

Andhra Pradesh – Regular school operations are expected.

Karnataka – No holiday; schools function normally.

Kerala – Schools remain open unless individual institutions declare otherwise.

Tamil Nadu – No public holiday; classes continue as usual.

Delhi – Schools are open with regular schedules.

Are There Any Exceptions?

While April 1 is not a declared holiday, some exceptions may apply:

A few private schools may adjust schedules for academic planning or admissions

Some institutions may have short breaks between sessions

In rare cases, schools may remain closed due to local administrative decisions

However, these are not official or widespread holidays.

Upcoming School Holidays in April

Students can expect holidays later in the month for occasions like Good Friday and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti, depending on the state.