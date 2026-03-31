April 1 Stock Market Holiday India or not?

Investors often check whether markets are open at the start of a new financial year. For April 1, 2026, there is no stock market holiday, and trading will continue as usual.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for trading on April 1, as the day does not coincide with any festival or official market holiday.

Is April 1 a Stock Market Holiday?

No, April 1 is a regular trading day for Indian stock markets. Although banks in several states may remain closed due to financial year-end procedures, this does not impact stock market operations.

Stock exchanges function independently of bank branch holidays and follow their own holiday calendar.

Market Timings on April 1

Trading on April 1 will follow standard timings:

Equity Market: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Pre-open Session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

All segments, including equity, derivatives, and commodities, will operate normally.

Why Markets Remain Open

Stock markets close only on officially declared holidays such as major national festivals or special trading holidays. Since April 1 does not fall under any such category, trading activities continue without interruption.

Even though it marks the beginning of the financial year 2026–27, there are no special closures or reduced trading hours.

What Investors Should Know

Regular trading will take place on April 1

Banking holidays do not affect stock market operations

Investors can buy and sell shares as usual

Settlement cycles and clearing processes will continue normally

April 1, 2026, is a normal working day for the Indian stock market. Despite bank closures in some regions, both NSE and BSE will remain fully operational, allowing investors to carry out trading activities without any restrictions.