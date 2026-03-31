Nayanthara On Board for Salman Khan–Vamshi Paidipally Film

Salman Khan and director Vamshi Paidipally's most-awaited collaboration for #SVC63 continues to generate strong buzz, with the latest update adding to the project’s growing attention.

The makers have confirmed that Nayanthara has been cast as the female lead opposite Salman Khan. This marks a significant addition to the film, especially after Nayanthara’s recent entry into Hindi cinema.

Backed by producer Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film was announced recently and has already emerged as one of the most talked-about projects in development. The combination of Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally has drawn interest, with the inclusion of Nayanthara further strengthening the cast.

Industry observers note that Vamshi Paidipally is known for giving substantial roles to female leads, suggesting that Nayanthara’s character may have a key presence in the narrative. The pairing of Salman Khan and Nayanthara is also being seen as a fresh on-screen combination.

The film is said to be mounted on a large scale and is expected to be an action-driven entertainer. Pre-production work is currently underway, with regular shooting likely to commence in April.

SVC63 is being planned for a theatrical release in 2027. More details about the cast and crew are expected to be announced in the coming months.