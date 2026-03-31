April 1 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Bank customers across India should note that April 1, 2026, is not a regular working day for many bank branches. As per the holiday schedule released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), several banks will remain closed on this day due to financial year-end procedures.

Why Are Banks Closed on April 1?

April 1 marks the beginning of a new financial year, and banks use this time to complete their annual account closing and internal settlements. Because of this, branch services in many states will remain unavailable.

Customers visiting banks on this day may not be able to access in-branch services such as deposits, withdrawals, or account-related assistance.

States Where Banks Are Closed

Banks will remain shut in a large number of states, including:

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh

Kerala

West Bengal

Delhi

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Odisha

Assam

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Goa

Jammu and Kashmir

Uttarakhand

Arunachal Pradesh

Manipur

Chandigarh

States Where Banks Remain Open

However, April 1 is not a holiday everywhere. Banks are expected to function in a few states, including:

Mizoram

Sikkim

Nagaland

Jharkhand

Meghalaya

Himachal Pradesh

What Services Will Be Available?

Even though bank branches are closed in many regions, customers can still carry out essential transactions through digital channels such as:

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATMs

UPI services

These services will continue to operate normally without interruption.

Other Bank Holidays in April

April is a holiday-heavy month for banks, with closures also scheduled for occasions like Good Friday and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti, along with regional festivals.

Final Takeaway

April 1, 2026, is a partial bank holiday across India. While branches in many states remain closed for year-end closing activities, some regions will continue normal operations. Customers are advised to plan their visits accordingly and rely on digital banking services where possible.