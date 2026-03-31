Rakasa on April 3: Niharika Konidela Says Film Will Fully Entertain

Rakasa, produced by Niharika Konidela in association with Umesh Kumar Bansal under the Pink Elephant Pictures banner and presented by Zee Studios, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on April 3. Directed by Manasa Sharma, the film features Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in lead roles.

The promotional content released so far—including glimpses, teaser, trailer, and songs—has garnered a positive response from the audience. As part of its promotions, the makers recently organized a pre-release event, where the team shared their excitement about the film.

Speaking at the event, Niharika Konidela expressed her happiness about collaborating with Zee Studios. She recalled first coming across director Manasa Sharma’s writing during a YouTube series and praised her dedication and passion for cinema. Niharika noted that Manasa is deeply committed to her craft and believes she has the potential to achieve great heights.

Niharika also emphasized her interest in introducing new talent and said she remains unfazed by criticism. She added that both her family and her Pink Elephant Pictures team hold equal importance in her life. Her goal, she said, is to see everyone associated with her banner succeed and lead a comfortable life. Thanking her parents for their unwavering support, she also appreciated the efforts of the film’s cast and crew. She concluded by stating that Rakasa will be thoroughly entertaining from beginning to end.

Lead actor Sangeeth Shobhan shared that the team had planned nearly a year ago to come up with a quality film. He expressed confidence that the film’s visuals and music will receive wide appreciation. Highlighting director Manasa’s respect for the audience, he said the team aimed to deliver a film that offers complete value for money. He also spoke about the hard work put in by the team, including extensive night shoots in cold conditions, and assured that the film will not disappoint.

Actress Nayan Sarika mentioned that Rakasa marks her third collaboration with Pink Elephant Pictures. She said working with Niharika has been a fortunate experience for her. Praising director Manasa’s clarity and focus, Nayan added that she thoroughly enjoyed working with co-star Sangeeth. She expressed confidence that audiences will enjoy the film and requested their support.

Director Manasa Sharma described Niharika as her “lucky charm” and credited her for giving her this opportunity. Thanking her team, she said Sangeeth has been a major strength throughout the project and appreciated the support extended by everyone involved. She invited audiences to watch Rakasa in theatres on April 3.

Other members of the team also shared their thoughts at the event. Yadu Vamsi praised Niharika for encouraging new talent and called her an inspiration. Actor Getup Srinu stated that the film will be worth every rupee and urged families to watch it together. Music director Anudeep Dev said the comedy in the film flows naturally without forced elements. Divya Vijay from Zee Studios described the film as special and said it offers a fresh experience. Distributor Subbareddy expressed confidence that the film will emerge as a big success at the box office.

Technicians, including the cinematographer, art director, and VFX team, also lauded the film and said it will keep audiences engaged throughout.

With strong confidence from the entire team, Rakasa is poised to impress audiences with its blend of entertainment and quality when it hits theatres on April 3.