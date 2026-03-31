Suvarna, Romantic Horror Comedy, Releasing on April 3, 2026

Suvarna,a unique romantic horror-comedy, is all set to hit screens on April 3, 2026. Directed and produced by Ashok Royya, the film features an ensemble cast including Pallavi, Shakalaka Shankar, Jagadeesh, Varnika, Jabardasth Rajamouli, Pawan, Devi, Shiva, and Srihari in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled under Aradhya Creations.

Speaking about the project, Actor-Director-Producer Ashok Royya shared, "Suvarna is a refreshing take on the romantic horror-comedy genre. The story centers around the protagonist, Suvarna, who is addicted to her mobile phone. The plot unravels the mystery of how she dies and the reasons behind her transformation into a ghost."

He further added, "The film has turned out exceptionally well and offers a different experience for the audience. Our cast has delivered brilliant performances. I would like to highlight that the high-quality graphics and the re-recording (background score) will be major assets to the movie. We are excited to bring this to theaters on April 3rd."

