Easter 2026 Date: When is Good Friday and Palm Sunday

Easter is one of the most significant festivals in Christianity, but unlike many other holidays, it does not fall on a fixed date every year. In 2026, Easter will be celebrated on April 5, marking a major occasion for millions of believers around the world.

When is Easter 2026?

In 2026, Easter Sunday falls on April 5. The day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and represents hope, renewal, and faith. It also marks the conclusion of the Holy Week and the end of the Lenten period.

Why Does the Date of Easter Change?

Easter is known as a movable festival because its date depends on a combination of solar and lunar cycles rather than a fixed calendar date.

The calculation is based on:

The spring equinox, which falls on March 20

The first full moon after the equinox, known as the Paschal Full Moon

Easter is then observed on the first Sunday after this full moon

In 2026, the first full moon after the equinox occurs on April 1. As a result, Easter is celebrated on the following Sunday, April 5.

This system ensures that Easter always falls between March 22 and April 25 each year.

Key Dates of Holy Week 2026

Several important days lead up to Easter:

Palm Sunday – March 29, 2026, marking the beginning of Holy Week

Good Friday – April 3, 2026, observed in remembrance of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Easter – April 5, 2026, celebrating the resurrection

These days hold deep spiritual importance and are widely observed through prayers, church services, and reflection.

Lent 2026: Period of Preparation

The season of Lent plays a key role in preparing for Easter. It is a 40-day period of fasting, repentance, and spiritual discipline.

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday (February 18, 2026)

It concludes on Holy Thursday (April 2, 2026)

During this time, many Christians observe fasting and focus on prayer and self-reflection.

Significance of Easter

Easter symbolizes victory over death and the promise of new life. It is a time of celebration, family gatherings, and religious observances across the globe.

Conclusion

With Easter 2026 falling on April 5, the surrounding days—including Good Friday and Palm Sunday—form an important spiritual period. Understanding how the date is calculated helps explain why this festival shifts each year while remaining deeply meaningful to believers.