Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online

The Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar, is all set to release on OTT after its theatrical run.

The movie was released in theatres on February 27, 2026 and received a good response from audiences.

According to reports, Thaai Kizhavi will start streaming on April 10, 2026. The film is expected to be available on JioHotstar, although an official announcement is still awaited.

Thaai Kizhavi is a rural drama that focuses on a strong elderly woman and her life in a village. The film combines emotional moments with light-hearted storytelling.

With its OTT release, audiences who missed it in theatres can now watch it from the comfort of their homes.