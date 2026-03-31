Dhurandhar 2 Collection Drops After Second Weekend: Full Report

The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, opened to phenomenal response upon its release on March 19. The film created a storm at the box office, earning nearly ₹1400 crore within just 12 days and quickly securing its place among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

However, after an extraordinary opening phase, the film’s momentum has begun to slow down.

Strong Opening, But Drop After Second Weekend

Following a record-breaking first weekend and solid second weekend performance, the film has started witnessing a decline in footfall from the third Monday onwards. While expectations were high for a sustained run similar to its predecessor, the sequel appears to be losing pace during the weekdays.

Unlike the first installment, which showed strong consistency across regions even after the initial weeks, the sequel is struggling to maintain the same level of audience engagement.

Lack of Post-Release Buzz Impacting Performance

One of the major reasons behind the slowdown seems to be the lack of continued buzz after release. Although early reviews and audience reactions were largely positive, the film hasn’t been able to sustain the same intensity in discussions and promotions.

In contrast, the first part of the franchise maintained steady collections due to strong word-of-mouth over time, something that is currently missing for the sequel.

Performance in Other Languages Falls Short

Despite being promoted as a pan-India film, Dhurandhar 2 has not performed equally well across all regions. While the Telugu version has shown encouraging numbers, the film has struggled to gain traction in other South Indian markets.

This comes as a surprise, especially considering the growing trend of cross-industry success, where films from one region perform strongly in others.

Comparison With Other Pan-India Blockbusters

Big-ticket films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rule set high benchmarks by achieving massive success across languages, particularly in Hindi markets.

However, Dhurandhar 2 has not been able to replicate that level of impact in South India, despite strong pre-release hype.

Can It Still Break All-Time Records?

After its explosive start, industry experts believed that the film could challenge records held by Dangal and Baahubali 2. But with collections now slowing down, the film will need strong support from Hindi audiences in the coming weeks to stay in the race.

Interestingly, the movie has already made history overseas by emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film in North America within two weeks, surpassing Baahubali 2 in that market.

Final Outlook

While Dhurandhar 2 remains a massive commercial success, its long-term box office journey will depend on how well it performs in the coming days. Sustaining audience interest and regaining momentum will be crucial if it aims to achieve all-time box office milestones.