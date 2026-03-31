Peddi Postponed: Fans Wait Clarity on New Release Date

The upcoming film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is currently facing confusion regarding its release date. The movie was earlier planned to release on April 30, but now there are strong rumours that it may be postponed.

Because there is no official announcement from the makers, fans and the film industry are unsure about what is happening. This lack of clarity is slowly affecting the excitement and buzz around the movie.

Industry experts feel that the team should speak openly and give a clear update soon. If the film is delayed, announcing a new release date will help avoid clashes with other movies and maintain proper planning.

There are also rumours that Peddi might release on June 26, 2026, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement from the makers.

Overall, the film team needs to break their silence quickly to keep the hype alive and avoid confusion.