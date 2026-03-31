Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 12 Worldwide Collection Nears ₹1400 Crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing extremely well at the box office and is close to reaching a huge milestone globally. The film stars Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal.

By Day 12, the movie has earned around ₹872 crore net in India. Its total worldwide collection has reached nearly ₹1,392 crore, bringing it very close to the ₹1,400 crore mark.

The film had a very strong opening and performed exceptionally well during its first weekend. Although collections dropped during weekdays, it saw a big jump again over the second weekend. On Day 12 (second Monday), the movie earned about ₹25 crore, which is a normal drop after a strong weekend.

Despite this slight dip, the film continues to perform strongly in theatres. It has already become the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career and has also beaten the lifetime collection of its first part, released in 2025.

Overall, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and is expected to cross ₹1,400 crore globally very soon if the current trend continues.