YS Jagan Condoles Demise of Prakash Raj’s Mother
Mar 30, 2026, 17:36 IST
YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the passing of noted actor Prakash Raj’s mother, Smt. Suvarnalatha.
Jagan prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Prakash Raj and his family during this difficult time. YS Jagan also wished that the family be granted strength and courage to bear the loss.
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