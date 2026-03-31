Chandrababu is the brand ambassador of credit chori

YSRCP official spokesperson Karumuri Venkata Reddy strongly criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh, stating that credit chori has become their defining trait. Speaking at the party central office in Tadepalli, he said Lokesh has gone a step further than his father by claiming credit for companies and projects brought to the state during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, while doing nothing substantial in the last two years except renaming welfare schemes and weakening them.

He said the government has abandoned key projects such as medical colleges and ports, instead pushing them towards PPP models benefiting select interests, while continuing to rely on frequent borrowings with no visible development or welfare outcomes. He accused the government of misleading farmers through a fresh capital resolution only to facilitate second-phase land pooling across large extents, despite growing resistance.

Karumuri asserted that several major investments and projects, including data centres, Bhogapuram International Airport, green energy projects, NTPC, ATC Tyres, bulk drug park, ports like Mulapeta, and industrial corridors such as Kopparthi and Orvakal, were all initiated during the YSRCP regime, but are now being falsely projected as achievements of the current government. He also pointed out that even the FCRA renewal for RDT, achieved after sustained public protests led by YSRCP, is being misrepresented as the coalition’s success.

He further criticised the renaming of flagship welfare schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, Aarogyasri, and others, the government has diluted their impact while attempting to claim ownership. He added that employment promises remain unfulfilled, calling the job calendar meaningless, and the