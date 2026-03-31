Hyderabad Restaurants Add LPG Charges Amid Gas Cylinder Shortage

Restaurants in Hyderabad have started charging extra money from customers due to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

Because of the limited supply, hotels and eateries are finding it difficult to cook food. Many restaurant owners say they are not getting enough gas cylinders, and the prices have increased sharply in the black market.

To manage these rising costs, some restaurants have added an extra LPG charge to customers’ bills. Others have increased food prices or reduced portion sizes.

The shortage is affecting many small and medium food businesses the most. Some eateries have even reduced their menu items or temporarily closed because they cannot afford the high cost of LPG.

Restaurant associations have also warned that if the situation continues, more hotels and food outlets may shut down. The problem is mainly due to reduced supply of commercial LPG and high demand.

Overall, the LPG shortage is creating serious challenges for Hyderabad’s food industry, forcing restaurants to take tough decisions to survive.