Gold Rates Today March 31, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and others!

Gold prices witnessed an upward movement in Hyderabad on March 31, 2026, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in both domestic and global markets.

As per the latest update, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has increased to ₹1,36,850, marking a rise of ₹950. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold is now priced at ₹1,49,290 per 10 grams, up by ₹1,030.

Silver Prices Today

Alongside gold, silver prices have also remained elevated. The rate of silver currently stands at ₹2,50,000 per kilogram, continuing to trade at high levels.

Gold Prices in Other Major Cities

Gold rates vary slightly across cities due to local demand, taxes, and transportation costs. Here’s a look at approximate prices in key locations:

Delhi: Gold prices are largely in line with Hyderabad, with minor variations depending on local factors.

Mumbai: Rates remain similar to national trends, with slight differences in retail pricing.

Chennai: Gold prices are usually slightly higher due to strong regional demand.

Bengaluru: Prices are comparable to Hyderabad with marginal fluctuations.

Silver rates also follow a similar pattern across these cities, with small variations.

Market Trend and Recent Fluctuations

In the international market, gold prices have been highly volatile over the past few weeks. During the recent wedding season, prices saw a slight dip but continued to hover around elevated levels.

Gold was trading close to ₹1,40,000 per 10 grams for 24-carat and approximately ₹1,50,000 for 22-carat gold in recent weeks, indicating ongoing instability in pricing trends.

Important Note for Buyers

The prices mentioned are based on early morning estimates around 8 AM. Gold and silver rates change frequently throughout the day depending on market conditions.

Buyers are advised to:

Check live rates before making purchases

Monitor daily price trends

Compare rates across cities and jewelers

Conclusion

Gold and silver prices remain on an upward trend in Hyderabad and other major cities. With ongoing global fluctuations and strong demand, prices are expected to remain dynamic in the coming days.

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