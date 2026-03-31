AP & Telangana Weather Today: Rain Alert Till April 1

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next few days.

Telangana Weather Forecast (March 31 to April 3)

According to the IMD Hyderabad centre, several districts in Telangana are likely to experience intense thundershowers and strong winds until Thursday, April 3. Wind speeds may reach 30 to 50 kmph in some areas.

Day temperatures are expected to remain high, ranging between 36°C and 40°C, creating humid and unstable weather conditions.

Hyderabad Weather Today and April 1

In Hyderabad, the forecast for Tuesday, March 31, indicates a partly cloudy sky with chances of rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms. Similar weather is expected to continue on Wednesday, April 1, with brief spells of rain likely.

Andhra Pradesh Weather Update

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has also reported weather changes due to a trough affecting the region.

Several districts in Andhra Pradesh may receive light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms. These include:

Alluri Sitarama Raju

Srikakulam

Kurnool

Nandyal

Weather Outlook for April 4 and 5

For April 4 and April 5, IMD has issued a general alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Telangana. However, specific districts with severe impact have not been identified yet.

Holiday Impact

It is important to note that March 31 is observed as a holiday in many places due to Mahavir Jayanti. Schools, banks, and government offices may remain closed in several regions. However, weather conditions could still affect travel and outdoor plans during the holiday.

Conclusion

With rain, thunderstorms, and high temperatures expected across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from March 31 to April 5, residents should stay alert. Even during the holiday period, sudden weather changes may impact daily activities.

Also read: Mahavir Jayanti Bank Holiday Today: Why Some Banks Are Still Open on March 31