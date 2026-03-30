Gold Rates Today Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru – March 30, 2026

Gold prices in India started the week on a weak note, with rates witnessing a noticeable decline on Monday, March 30. The fall in domestic prices comes amid weakness in the global bullion market, which has weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Why Gold Prices Are Falling

The recent drop in gold rates is largely linked to volatility in global markets. Ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran have created uncertainty, but instead of boosting gold as a safe-haven asset, the situation has led to mixed market reactions.

Globally, spot gold prices slipped slightly during a volatile trading session, while a softer US dollar offered limited support. At the same time, rising crude oil prices—hovering near their yearly highs—have added to inflation concerns worldwide. Weakness in equity markets has further dampened demand for bullion.

Gold Rates in Major Cities (March 30, 2026)

Bengaluru

Gold prices saw a sharp correction in Bengaluru:

22-carat gold: ₹1,48,200 per 10 grams (down ₹750)

24-carat gold: ₹1,47,280 per 10 grams (down ₹810)

18-carat gold: ₹1,10,460 per 10 grams (down ₹610)

Chennai

Chennai also recorded a significant fall:

24-carat gold: ₹1,48,370 per 10 grams (down ₹650)

22-carat gold: ₹1,36,000 per 10 grams (down ₹600)

Hyderabad

Gold rates in Hyderabad followed a similar trend:

24-carat gold: ₹1,47,280 per 10 grams (down ₹810)

22-carat gold: ₹1,35,000 per 10 grams (down ₹750)

Across these cities, gold prices are now over 15% lower than their recent peak levels.

Futures Market Update

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX):

Gold futures for June 2026 delivery were trading slightly lower at around ₹1,47,152 per 10 grams (down 0.07%)

Silver futures for May expiry showed strength, rising 0.37% to ₹2,28,800 per kg

Market Outlook

According to commodity analysts, gold prices may see gradual recovery if key support levels hold. MCX gold is expected to move higher if it sustains above ₹1,40,000, with potential upside towards ₹1,48,000. Meanwhile, silver is likely to trade within a broad range, with downside risk if it falls below ₹2,20,000.

Conclusion

The decline in gold prices reflects ongoing global uncertainty and shifting investor sentiment. While short-term volatility may continue, market participants will closely watch international developments, currency movements, and inflation trends for further direction.

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