Telangana Real Estate: Tier-2 Cities Witness Rapid Growth

The real estate sector in Telangana is no longer limited to Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. In recent years, the market has been steadily expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, transforming the property landscape across the state.

Warangal Leads the Growth Story

Among emerging cities, Warangal has taken the lead with nearly 350 residential projects currently under development. Often referred to as the state’s second capital, Warangal is witnessing a sharp rise in property demand and prices.

The cost of a 2BHK apartment in Warangal now ranges between ₹50 lakh and ₹60 lakh, while 3BHK units are priced from ₹80 lakh to ₹1.2 crore. In prime areas like Balasamudram and Hunter Road, land prices in gated communities have surged to ₹1 lakh–₹2 lakh per square yard. Large-scale projects with over 500 units are also becoming increasingly common.

Rising Demand Driven by IT Professionals and NRIs

IT employees and non-resident Indians fuel a significant portion of this growth. Industry estimates suggest that around 30% of buyers are IT professionals, while 20% are NRIs. Many individuals working in Hyderabad are now investing in their hometowns, particularly in Warangal, driving demand for premium housing.

Expansion Across Other Cities

The growth trend is not limited to Warangal. Cities such as Karimnagar, Khammam, and Nizamabad are also experiencing rapid development. Residential plots, apartments, and gated communities are coming up at a fast pace.

In Karimnagar, which has gained recognition as a smart city and benefits from strong highway connectivity to Hyderabad, property prices range between ₹4,000 and ₹4,500 per square foot.

Smaller towns like Mancherial, Siddipet, Kamareddy, and Bhuvanagiri are also seeing new housing ventures catering to middle-class buyers.

Shift from Plots to Premium Living

Earlier, real estate in these regions was largely focused on land sales. However, the market has now evolved to include villa projects, high-rise apartments, and gated communities. This shift reflects changing buyer preferences and improved economic conditions.

Infrastructure Boost Driving Growth

According to the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, around 1,000 residential projects are currently under construction across major districts. Government efforts to improve infrastructure and connectivity are playing a key role in decentralizing development.

Conclusion

The ongoing expansion of real estate into tier-2 and tier-3 cities is reshaping Telangana’s property market. While it reduces pressure on Hyderabad, it also creates new employment and investment opportunities in smaller cities. However, the rising property prices are becoming a concern for middle-class buyers, as affordability remains a challenge.

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