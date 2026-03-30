Visakhapatnam: Man Kills Lover, Stores Body in Fridge

A deeply disturbing incident has come to light from Visakhapatnam, sending shockwaves across the region. A man employed with the Indian Navy has been taken into custody after allegedly committing a gruesome murder.

Incident Details

The accused, identified as Ravindra, hails from Rajam in Andhra Pradesh. He was working as a technician in Visakhapatnam. According to initial reports, his wife had travelled out of town to Vizianagaram last month.

Taking advantage of her absence, Ravindra reportedly invited a woman named Mounika (29), said to be an acquaintance, to his apartment.

Gruesome Act and Surrender

Soon after she arrived, the situation turned tragic. Ravindra allegedly killed Mounika in a brutal manner. In an attempt to conceal the crime, he is said to have dismembered the body and stored the remains in two separate bags inside a refrigerator.

In a shocking turn of events, the accused later walked into a police station and surrendered himself. Authorities then accompanied him to his residence, where they recovered the bags containing the body parts and immediately detained him.

Ongoing Investigation

Police officials revealed another disturbing detail: the victim’s head was reportedly kept at a different location. Search operations are currently underway to locate it.

During questioning, the accused allegedly claimed that the victim had been pressuring him for money, which he cited as the reason behind the crime. The incident is believed to have taken place on Sunday night.

Public Reaction

The brutality of the act has sparked outrage and concern among the public. The case has drawn widespread attention on social media, with many expressing shock over the horrifying nature of the crime.

Authorities continue their investigation to uncover further details and establish the full sequence of events.