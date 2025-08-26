AP Rains August 26–28: Schools and Colleges May Shut Amid Heavy Downpour

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an alert following the emergence of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. With rains battering numerous sections of Uttarandhra, Home Minister Anita evaluated the situation and asked officials to establish control rooms in all districts and provide warnings to residents in low-lying regions. She directed that NDRF and SDRF teams stay on standby for relief efforts and that all dangerous hoardings and fallen trees be removed immediately.

Meanwhile, Minister Atchannaidu notified officials in the rain-affected districts. Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar spoke with SP Maheshwar Reddy on the situation as heavy rains continued to fall over the region.

Fishermen have been strongly urged not to enter into the sea due to the inclement weather. Irrigation officials have been asked to constantly monitor canals and ponds, while the Agriculture Department has been directed to advise farmers on the required safeguards in light of the recent rainfall.

Heavy to extremely heavy rains are forecast in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam. Residents are encouraged to stay at home and avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary. As a result of the heavy rains on August 26th, many schools have declared student days off.

Since August 27th is a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi, the authorities may make a decision on the issue on August 28th. Students and parents are advised to obey local authorities and monitor weather reports for Thursday.

For the time being, many schools have declared a holiday for Tuesday, August 26th, and the same is expected to happen on Thursday, August 28th. Only the authorities can certify this based on the current rainfall condition.

