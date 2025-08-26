Bihar cabinet clears Rs 1,200 crore land acquisition for industrial development

Patna, Aug 26 (IANS) The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Tuesday approved 26 proposals during a cabinet meeting held in the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Patna.

One of the major focuses of the meeting was the land acquisition for industrial development across several districts.

Of these, a maximum of nine proposals were passed by the cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. These are aimed at expanding industrial areas and boosting infrastructure under the Bihar Industrial Investment Encouragement Package, 2025.

The government sanctioned an estimated Rs 1,200 crore for land acquisition in multiple districts.

As per the proposals, Rs 52.62 crore has been allocated for 249.48 acres across five villages in the Tarari block of Bhojpur district.

Similarly, Rs 42.16 crore fund was sanctioned in the cabinet meeting for 250.06 acres in the Chewara block of Sheikhpura district.

Rs 154.07 crore sanctioned for 492.85 acres in Shivsagar block of Rohtas district, Rs 105.27 crore for 270.01 acres in Tarayani block of Sheohar district, and Rs 376.07 crore for 385.45 acres in Bahadurpur and Hanuman Nagar blocks of Darbhanga district.

Rs 66.91 crore for 279.65 acres near the Patna-Purnea Expressway in Purnea and Rs 408.81 crore fund allocated for 242 acres in the Fatuha block, earmarked for developing a FinTech City under the GIFT-Saman Industrial Project, adjacent to the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Patna district.

According to an official statement, the land will be transferred to the Basic Infrastructure Development Authority (BIDA), which will oversee development.

These projects aim to attract investment, create jobs, and establish Bihar as a hub for industrial, logistics, and fintech growth.

The highlight of the approvals is the FinTech City project in Patna, which the government hopes will become a landmark for Bihar’s entry into new-age financial and digital industries.

The Nitish Kumar government has already announced that it will give one crore jobs to the people in the next five years, and these industrial zones will help in job creation in Bihar.

