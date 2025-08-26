Karanvir Malhotra shares his reference material for ‘Andhera’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Malhotra, who is receiving positive response to his work in the recently released streaming show ‘Andhera’, has shared his reference points for the title.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of the show, and said that he referred to a lot of overseas content to get his part right in the show.

He told IANS, “In terms of preparation, the entire team was very collaborative. I remember when I met Karan Anshuman for the first time, he told me to watch Anne Hathaway's performance in ‘Modern Love’, which is a very layered performance. And I watched it repeatedly. And Raghav had mentioned a show, ‘Mr. Robot’. That was another reference point, just in terms of the tone of the character, and what the guy is going through. And I had started reading this book called ‘The Noonday Demon’, which is an atlas on certain issues that I'm facing in the show”.

When asked how was it working on this series to jam with your co-actors, with the creator, with the director, the actor said, “Honestly, I couldn't have asked for a better team, better creators, better co-actors, a better script. It's, you know, sometimes when you love something so much, you start working backwards. When I prepare for a test or for any other character, I would read the script and think what needs to be done, what are the character’s intentions, etc. With this, when I read it, I was working backwards because the script in its writing was so rich that you could imagine each and every scene playing out in your mind. So, I just had to hit what was written”.

“There was a lot of feedback, and homework that I was given apart from the script. And, the thing is that I feel when your heart is in a certain thing, then you go all out. Then it was just like, I'll just give my 100% And sometimes that also feels a little less in hindsight. You're like, ‘Yeah, I could have done this more. I could have done that more’. But I think everything just fit in place with ‘Andhera’, thankfully. So, I couldn't have felt luckier than I am feeling right now”.

‘Andhera’ streams on Prime Video.

