Divya Dutta makes a warm appeal for stray dogs on International Dog Day: Can’t we show some compassion?

Mumbai 26 August (IANS) Bollywood actress Divya Dutta is touted to be one of the finest performers of Bollywood. The actress, as much as she is strong and crisp in her on-screen characters, is equally a soft and warm person in real life, especially when it comes to animals. The actress who is a pet parent, is extremely close to her canine babies.

On account of International Dogs Day today, Divya posted a video reel on her social media account. The video give a glimpse of Divya Dutta's fur babies and there adorable moments with her. Making a warm appeal to fans over showing compassion towards strays,

Divya wrote, “#HAPPY #INTERNATIONALDOGDAY. We indians are known the world over for our love and compassion...ye stray doggies to kab se sath hi reh rahe the hamare...kyu aisa salook. ? Bas pyaar chahiye..can we get it back pls?? As a society can we say we are proud of how we are with the coinhabitants of this earth?? Dil se request, aap bhale inhe pyaar karte hain ya nahin, i respect that, compassion to dikha hi sakte hain? Mil kar theek karein sab kuch, bina kisi ghar ke member ko ghar se nikale, unhein unke ghar mei rakh kar pyaar aur soojh boojh se sametein sabh kuch?? Ye galliyan inka ghar hain, hamesha se..phir kya badal gaya?..usse theek karein pls?? Koi in bezubaano ko kyu peete ya maare,ya unhe maare, jo inhe khaana dete hain...hamare gharon mei to daada dadi naana nani sabko khana dete the..it was a way of life.. Jaise covid mein hum back to basics aaye, inn bacchon ke liye bhi pyaar aur compassion wapas le aaon yaar. Please... bas aur kuch nahin kehna...mann bahut udaas hota hai inhe dekh kar..ki we are letting them down..let us be who we were.tolerant towards others, eksath mil baant ke khaane wale hindustani.. Dil se iltaja hai..aur kya hi kar sakti hun main..love you all. Pls leave no hate msgs here..only love.jinhe narazgi hai, wo comment na karein.” (#HAPPY #INTERNATIONALDOGDAY We Indians are known the world over for our love and compassion. These stray dogs have been living with us for so long, why treat them this way? All they need is love, can we bring it back, please? As a society, can we truly say we are proud of how we treat the co-inhabitants of this earth? Whether you love them or not, I respect that, but can’t we at least show compassion? Instead of throwing them out, let’s accept them with love, understanding, and care. These streets have always been their home, what has changed now? Why beat or harm the voiceless, or even those who feed them? In our homes, our grandparents always gave them food, it was a way of life. Just like during Covid we went back to basics, let’s bring back love and compassion for these beings too. It breaks my heart to see them suffer, because we are letting them down. Let us be who we truly are, tolerant, compassionate, and sharing. This is my heartfelt appeal. What more can I do? Love you all. Please, no hate messages here, only love. If you disagree, kindly do not comment).

The actress who is a National Award winner, is currently riding high on the success of her latest show, “Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans,” a political drama web series directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar. Divya has alwar proved her acting prowess through her various projects like "Veer-Zaara", biographical drama "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", "Stanley Ka Dabba," "Gippi", "Manto" and "Delhi-6". She was also seen in Rani Mukerji’s debut movie "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat".

