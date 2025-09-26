AU Students Protest Over Student’s Death, Demands Justice

The sudden death of B.Ed student V. Venkata Sai Manikantha at Andhra University has triggered widespread protests across the campus, raising serious concerns about the university’s healthcare facilities and administrative response.

Manikantha fell critically ill and collapsed in his hostel on September 25. The university ambulance, reportedly ill-equipped and lacking essential medical tools like oxygen, failed to provide adequate emergency care. He passed away before reaching King George Hospital, prompting students to accuse the administration of negligence that could have been avoided.

Student Protests and University Bandh

In the wake of the tragedy, students have called for a university-wide bandh, suspending academic activities in protest. The movement has grown into a broader campaign demanding systemic changes, including timely salary disbursements, reforms in recruitment processes to prevent fraud, suspension of management quotas, revised examination patterns, regular student elections, and faster processing of scholarships and fee reimbursements.

Disha student union representative Avinash condemned the university’s handling of the incident, saying, “This was not an accident but the outcome of years of neglect and apathy.” The bandh has received widespread support from students and unions, reflecting long-standing dissatisfaction with administrative practices.

University Response

Following public outcry, Andhra University officials acknowledged gaps in campus medical facilities. Vice Chancellor Prof. G.P. Rajasekhar expressed regret over the incident and announced measures to improve healthcare services, including recruitment of doctors, nurses, and pharmacists through walk-in interviews.

Registrar Acharya K. Rambabu confirmed that recruitment processes are underway to fill critical vacancies in the university’s medical infrastructure. Despite these assurances, many students remain unconvinced, demanding transparency, accountability, and even the resignation of the Vice Chancellor for perceived leadership failures. Rajasekhar also stated that Manikantha’s family had not raised concerns about the circumstances, and that he personally assisted them with hospital formalities.

Broader Context: Student Protests Across India

Student activism in India has gained significant momentum in 2025, as young people increasingly raise their voices against administrative negligence, inadequate infrastructure, and governance failures. From calls for better healthcare and transparent recruitment to protests against exam mismanagement and demands for recognition of marginalized communities, students are asserting their rights with renewed energy through rallies, strikes, and bandhs.

The Way Forward

The death of V. Venkata Sai Manikantha underscores the urgent need for universities to invest in reliable healthcare systems and prioritize student welfare. Administrative statements alone are insufficient; meaningful, transparent, and timely action is essential to restore trust and ensure the safety of students. Respecting student voices and embracing accountability are crucial steps toward creating a secure and supportive learning environment.