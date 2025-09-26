Andhra University Boils Over Student’s Death: Lokesh Calls Protests Selfish, Warns of Action

Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has refused to accept allegations that the death of Andhra University B.Ed student V Venkata Sai Manikantha was caused by the institution’s negligence in providing proper medical facilities.

For the past few days, students of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam have been staging protests, accusing the administration of failing to ensure basic emergency care. They claim the university’s ambulance was poorly equipped and lacked critical medical tools such as oxygen, which could have helped save Manikantha’s life.

The agitation has drawn widespread attention, with students demanding accountability from the university’s top officials.

Addressing the issue in the Assembly, Lokesh strongly dismissed the protests, calling them selfish and politically motivated. He alleged that certain student unions were playing “dirty politics” by exploiting the tragedy for their own gain.

According to Lokesh, Manikantha suffered seizures and succumbed despite being given immediate attention.

“It is very unfortunate that several student unions are protesting against Manikantha’s death and disrupting classes. This is not right. They are raising concerns for their own selfish interests. If students do not mend their ways, strict action will be taken,” the Minister warned.

Lokesh added that the government is open to rectifying any shortcomings if proven but maintained that the current protests were unnecessary.

Manikantha’s death has also prompted students to highlight long-standing issues regarding campus infrastructure and healthcare. On Friday morning, scores of students marched to the Registrar’s office, demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor.