YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over YSRCP Activist’s Illegal Arrest, Welcomes HC Verdict

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the High Court’s suo motu order directing the CBI to investigate the case of YSRCP volunteers’ wing general secretary and social media activist Kunchala Savindra Reddy.

“This decision exposes the alarming state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh, where the police under the @ncbn-led government have been crushing dissent and curbing free speech, disregarding multiple High Court directives,” Jagan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He alleged that fabricating cases, illegal arrests, and the misuse of Section 111 have become routine.

Concluding the post with “Satyamev Jayate (Truth will triumph), he added, “The Court’s direction underscores the need for a fair investigation and the protection of citizens’ rights.”

The case concerns the alleged illegal arrest of Savindra Reddy, who was detained on September 22 in a supposed ganja peddling case. His wife, Lakshmi Prasanna, filed a habeas corpus petition claiming her husband had been kidnapped by unidentified persons. She alleged that police refused to register her complaint.

Savindra Reddy’s counsel, S Rama Lakshman Reddy, told the court that police arrested the YSRCP activist in plain clothes and claimed to have arrested him at 7:30 pm, even though the wife’s complaint was filed at 7 pm the same day.

On Friday (September 26), a division bench of Justices Raghunandan Rao and T Chandra Dhana Sekhar criticized the police for arresting him in civil dress and questioned discrepancies in the arrest timing.

Special government pleader T Vishnu Teja argued that Savindra was caught in an undercover operation following a ganja tip-off.

Unconvinced, the bench insisted at least one officer should have been in uniform, as required by Supreme Court guidelines, and directed police to submit CCTV footage of the station from the time of Savindra’s arrest.

The court also ordered the CBI to take over the investigation, a move the YSRCP says vindicates its claims of political targeting by the TDP-led NDA government.