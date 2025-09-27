NDA 2 Result 2025: Expected Release Date, Time and Step-by-step process!

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the result of NDA 2 for the written test on September 14, 2025, in the last week of September 2025. Candidates can log in to view their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

How to Check NDA 2 Result 2025

To check your result, just follow these easy steps:

Go to the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in

Navigate to the "Examinations" tab and select "National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025"

Click on the written exam result link to open and download the PDF

Search for your roll number in the PDF to determine your qualification status

Download and save the result PDF for future reference

Key Dates

Exam Date: September 14, 2025

Expected Result Date: Last week of September 2025 (likely between September 27-30, 2025)

SSB Interview: Expected to start from early to mid-October 2025

Post-Result Process

Qualified candidates, after the declaration of the result, will have to:

Register on the Indian Army's website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) within two weeks

Choose their SSB interview dates and centers

Prepare for the five-day-long SSB interview process, including psychological tests, group tasks, and personal interviews

Keep yourself informed about the latest news and announcements from UPSC about the NDA 2 result 2025.

Also read: Dussehra 2025, October 2: Is it a Public Holiday?