Dussehra 2025, October 2: Is it a Public Holiday?

Vijayadashami, commonly called Dussehra, is one of the strongest Hindu festivals that are celebrated throughout India. It is also known as Dassahra in Hindi, Dashāhra in Bhojpuri and Maithili, and Dashain in Nepali in various parts. This festival celebrates the victory of good over evil, which is the end of Durga Puja and Navratri.

The Significance of Dussehra

Dussehra is a celebration of two great triumphs in Hindu mythology, that of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana and Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. Both are reminders of the eternal strife between good and evil. The term "Dussehra" itself is linked with the death of Ravana, the destruction of human faults and sin.

When is Dussehra in 2025?

In 2025, Dussehra is on Thursday, 2 October. In accordance with the Hindu lunisolar calendar, it occurs on the tenth day of Ashvin, the seventh month of the calendar. The Dashami Tithi starts on October 1 at 7:01 PM and lasts until 7:10 PM on October 2, whereas Shravan Nakshatra will be from 9:13 AM on October 2 to 9:34 AM on October 3. The best time for rituals this year is from 2:05 PM to 2:53 PM on October 2.

How Dussehra is Celebrated Across India

Dussehra is celebrated with varied traditions and practices in the nation:

Prayers and Offerings: Believers pray to Lord Rama and other gods, presenting them with flowers, sweets, and other ritual offerings.

Fasting: Several people keep fasts throughout the nine days of Navratri, which reach a culmination with the festivities of Dussehra.

Ramlila: People organize dramatic plays of the Ramayana, enacting the play of Lord Rama.

Burning of Effigies: Large effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad are burnt in public during the gathering to signify the annihilation of evil.

Shastra Puja (Ayudha Puja): Instruments, weapons, and gadgets that are used in everyday life are given puja during the ritual.

Pandal Decorations: Pandal decorated with lights and flowers in a variety of colors is erected for prayer and worship.

Idol Installation and Rituals: Goddess Durga idols are installed on the ninth day of Navratri and are followed by special prayers and ceremonies.

Idol Immersion: On the final day, the idols are immersed in rivers, lakes, or the sea, which marks the end of the festival.

Dussehra as a Public Holiday

Dussehra is a mandatory public holiday in India. All government offices, schools, and public and private banks are closed on this day so that people can fully enjoy the celebrations.

Conclusion

Dussehra is not only a festival; it is a celebration of good, courage, and righteousness. Whether in the form of prayers, fasting, cultural events, or the symbolic destruction of Ravana's effigies, the festival invokes people to adopt goodness and conquer negativity in all walks of life.

Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Significance, History, and Celebrations in India