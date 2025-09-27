Telangana Junior Colleges Dussehra Holidays Begin Today, 2025: September 27 to October 5

As Dussehra approaches, junior colleges in Telangana are all set for a long festive break starting Sunday, September 27, 2025. This holiday period coincides with the Bathukamma festival, one of the state’s most cherished cultural celebrations, giving students the chance to enjoy the festivities with family and friends.

According to the official schedule, junior colleges will remain closed until Sunday, October 5, 2025, allowing students a full eight days of holiday. In comparison, school students in Telangana began their Dussehra holidays earlier and will conclude their break on Friday, October 3, 2025, enjoying a total of 13 days off due to curriculum priorities and academic planning.

Before the break, schools were instructed to complete Formative Assessment-2 (FA-2) exams by September 21, 2025, ensuring students finish ongoing evaluations before the festivities. After the holidays, students will resume studies and begin preparation for Summative Assessment-1 (SA-1) exams, scheduled from October 24 to October 31, 2025.

Junior college students will have a shorter preparation window for their half-yearly exams, which are set to take place from November 10 to November 15, 2025.

Other Upcoming Holidays in Telangana

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi / Dussehra: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Following Day of Dussehra: Friday, October 3, 2025

Deepavali: Monday, October 20, 2025

Kartika Purnima / Guru Nanak's Birthday: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Christmas: Thursday, December 25, 2025

Following Day of Christmas: Friday, December 26, 2025

Long Weekends Ahead

Students looking to plan short trips can mark their calendars for upcoming long weekends:

Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami: September 27 – October 5, 2025 (Schools: September 21 – October 3)

Diwali / Deepavali: November 1 – November 4, 2025

Christmas: December 25 – December 28, 2025

In cases where a gazetted holiday falls on a Thursday, an additional holiday is often given on Friday, enabling students to enjoy extended weekends for travel and leisure.