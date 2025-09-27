Maharashtra Rains September 27: Heavy Rains Force School Closure in Multiple Districts!

Heavy rainfall has forced authorities in Nanded and Latur districts of Maharashtra to shut all schools and colleges today as a safety measure. The order, issued late on Friday night, applies to government and private institutions, including coaching centres and vocational institutes, after the regional weather office warned of continued downpours and the risk of flooding.

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted very heavy rain across parts of Marathwada, including Nanded and Latur, with rivers running high and waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas. Officials said the decision to suspend classes was taken to keep students safe and to avoid travel through inundated roads.

The extreme weather has also disrupted other plans in the State. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission recently postponed the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination, originally scheduled for this weekend, to November 9 because of the worsening conditions.

District administrations remain on alert with disaster management teams, engineers and police tracking water levels in drains and rivers. Rescue teams are stationed in flood-prone pockets should the situation escalate further.

Parents have been urged to keep children indoors and avoid unnecessary travel while the rain persists. Authorities have also advised residents in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations if waterlogging intensifies.

The downpour has caused traffic slowdowns in parts of Mumbai, Pune and Thane, while the Marathwada region continues to face crop damage and overflowing streams. Officials are monitoring the impact closely as Maharashtra endures yet another round of monsoon-driven disruption.