Chiranjeevi Vs Balakrishna: Megastar Sheds Light on Meeting with YS Jagan

Days after a verbal clash between TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheshwara Rao and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in the Legislative Assembly, another rift appears to be emerging between the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena.

Actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna sparked a storm in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council with sharp remarks aimed at Megastar Chiranjeevi—Pawan Kalyan’s brother—and YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During the proceedings, BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas recalled that when Jagan was in power, film stars led by Chiranjeevi had gone to Tadepalli to meet him. He alleged that instead of attending the meeting, Jagan directed them to speak with the Cinematography Minister, and that Chiranjeevi objected until Jagan finally met the film delegation.

Balakrishna immediately refuted Kamineni’s claims but maintained that Jagan had insulted the delegation. What drew criticism was Balakrishna calling Jagan a “psycho” on the House floor. “The psycho only said they should meet the then cinematography minister. It is true he insulted Chiranjeevi,” he declared.

Though abroad, Chiranjeevi swiftly issued a statement clarifying the events during Jagan’s tenure. The actor and former Union Minister said producers and directors—including Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Trivikram Srinivas, Mahesh Babu, Jr NT Rama Rao, DVV Danayya, and Mythri Movies representatives—had approached him over rising production costs and sought his help in securing higher cinema ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh.

He contacted then cinematography minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), who later arranged a one-on-one lunch meeting with Jagan at the CM’s residence. Chiranjeevi recalled that Jagan cordially invited him, where he explained the industry’s concerns and suggested a collective meeting if given time.

A few days later, due to Covid restrictions, he was asked to bring a small delegation. “I tried to contact Balakrishna and even sent Gemini Kiran to meet him three times, but could not reach him. So I arranged a flight and went with R Narayana Murthy and others to meet the CM,” he said.

Chiranjeevi added that after presenting the industry’s problems, the government agreed to raise ticket prices—a decision that benefited the industry as a whole.

“The hike not just helped my film Waltair Veerayya, but also Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Producers, distributors, and exhibitors all gained,” he emphasized, while stressing that he had always spoken respectfully with both the Chief Minister and the public.