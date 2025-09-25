AP Rains Alert: Thunderstorms for Next 5 Days, Yellow Warning Issued

A yellow alert has been issued for Andhra Pradesh, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall across the State for the next five days until September 29 (Monday).

A fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the north Bay of Bengal around September 25 and is likely to intensify into a depression by September 26.

According to the IMD bulletin, the depression is very likely to cross the South Odisha–North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Under its influence, heavy rain is predicted in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, and Palnadu districts on September 25 (Wednesday).

For September 26–27, heavy downpour is expected across Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada-Yanam, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts.

Meanwhile, water levels are expected to continue rising at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada and the Dowleswaram Barrage in Rajahmundry.