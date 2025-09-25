Pawan Kalyan’s OG Twitter Review: Mixed Response From Fans

After a long wait, Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film OG finally hit theatres worldwide on September 25. Directed by Sujeeth, who is returning after Saaho, the film carried huge expectations thanks to its teaser and trailer, which had already created plenty of hype. With strong advance sales both in the Telugu states and overseas, the film’s release day generated huge curiosity among fans.

But how did the audience receive it? Social media, especially X (Twitter), is abuzz with mixed reactions from moviegoers.

Some viewers are impressed by the stylish presentation, while others feel the film falls short of expectations. A common opinion among critics online is that OG relies too heavily on elevations and mass moments, while the core story feels predictable and routine.

One user rated it 2.5/5, noting that while the film is technically sound with a few high points, it doesn’t offer much in terms of fresh storytelling. Another review gave it 2.25/5, pointing out that the action and VFX didn’t live up to the hype, though the background score stood out.

Not everyone was pleased with Thaman’s music either. “The BGM is too loud and headache-inducing,” one netizen wrote, while suggesting Sujeeth should rethink his style of filmmaking.

Others commented that the second half could have been executed better and that the movie is packed with action—nearly 70% of its runtime—but lacks emotional depth. “The story is predictable. Why was there even a heroine in the film?” another user questioned.

In short, while OG has plenty of action and stylish moments for fans of Pawan Kalyan, the early Twitter verdict shows a divided audience. Some enjoyed the high-voltage presentation, while others were left wanting more substance.

#OG A Run of the Mill Gangster Drama that is technically strong and has a few solid elevation blocks, but the rest is mundane! The first half of the film is satisfactory. Despite the drama moving in a flat way, it manages to build intrigue. The intro and interval block are well… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 24, 2025

Rod movie ra babu 🙏🙏

Sujeeth ga nvu TFI vadileyra

Thamman bayya yentha kavalo antha iste saripodi talakaya noppi vachesindi bgm ki 🙏 #OGReview #TheycalllHimOGReview — Manoj AA (@AlluBhai__) September 24, 2025

#OGReview

1. Second Half inkoncham better ra thieyavachu and expected drama.

2. 70% movie antha fights ee unnie.

3. @MusicThaman Ekkada negaloo kadu ekkada thagaloo kuda telisinavadu goppavadu ra ayya !!!!!!

4. Heroine ndhukuuuu — Dune (@Aloanworrier) September 24, 2025

First half is peak in every aspect, Sujeet fanism at high…2nd half starts with bang, loved the drama & emotion, then comes climax with cinematic high…BC this is just half of Gambheera he ll be unleashed in part2 #OG — The is my surname (@Bloodufan) September 24, 2025

#TheyCallHimOG is Disappointing We were excited for this magnum opus after hearing the songs and seeing the trailer, but it did not live up to our expectations in terms of story or visual effects. Thaman is one of the few people who did their job from the start. — FukkardBO (@FukardBO) September 24, 2025