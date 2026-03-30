Vizag Dating App Murder: Navy Staff Kills Woman, Burns Head, Hides Body in Fridge

A shocking murder case has come to light in Visakhapatnam. A 35-year-old Navy employee allegedly killed a 29-year-old woman after an argument.

According to police, the man and the woman knew each other and were reportedly in a relationship. It is believed they met through a dating app. The incident happened at the man’s house in the city.

During a heated argument, the man killed the woman. After the murder, he tried to hide the crime in a brutal way. He cut the body into pieces, destroyed some parts, and stored the remaining parts in a refrigerator at his home.

The crime came to light when the accused later surrendered to the police. Officers were shocked by the disturbing nature of the case.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation to find out the exact reason behind the murder and the sequence of events.

This incident has created fear and shock among residents in the area.