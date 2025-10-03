Andhra Pradesh Rains: 4 Dead in Vizag and Other Districts

Heavy monsoon downpours have wreaked havoc across North Andhra Pradesh, claiming four lives and causing significant damage in three districts. The sudden weather shift brought fresh concern about the impact of extreme rain on life and infrastructure.

Among the victims was a resident of Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam, while the others were from Mandasa in Srikakulam and Parvatipuram. The circumstances behind each death varied, but all occurred during the intense showers that battered the region.Roads were blocked by uprooted trees, power lines were damaged and large areas were left without electricity.

The latest spell of rain once again highlights the vulnerability of North Andhra to sudden monsoon bursts. The storm system brought intense rainfall combined with strong winds that uprooted trees and damaged electric poles in urban areas like Visakhapatnam. Waterlogging and disruption of normal life were reported in several places, causing delays in transport and day-to-day activities.

Restoration of essential services is now the immediate priority. Clearing blocked routes, repairing damaged infrastructure and getting electricity back to affected neighbourhoods are underway. Relief work is also focused on helping families who suffered property damage or displacement due to flooding and fallen trees.

The incident has renewed conversations about the need for stronger preparedness against extreme weather. Better drainage, storm water management and resilient power infrastructure could help reduce the impact of such heavy rains. Climate change is expected to make severe weather events more frequent, and the North Andhra region will need to strengthen its ability to respond quickly and protect lives.

For now, families in the affected districts are trying to recover, while local authorities work to restore normalcy and prevent further disruption as the monsoon continues to linger.