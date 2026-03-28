March 29 Thunderstorm Warning in 19 Districts in Telangana
The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for several parts of Telangana, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds on Sunday, March 29, 2026.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, as many as 19 districts in the state are likely to experience unstable weather conditions, with isolated spells of rain and gusty winds expected during the day.
Districts Likely to Be Affected
The warning applies to multiple districts, including:
- Adilabad
- Kumaram Bheem Asifabad
- Nirmal
- Nizamabad
- Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Khammam
- Mahabubabad
- Rangareddy
- Hyderabad
- Medchal Malkajgiri
- Vikarabad
- Sangareddy
- Medak
- Kamareddy
- Mahabubnagar
- Nagarkurnool
- Wanaparthy
- Narayanpet
- Jogulamba Gadwal
Residents in these areas have been advised to remain cautious, especially during lightning and strong wind activity.
Temperature Forecast
- Along with the thunderstorm warning, the IMD has also shared temperature predictions for the region.
- Maximum temperature: Around 38°C
- Minimum temperature: Around 25°C
- The weather is expected to remain warm and humid, with sudden changes due to thunderstorm activity.
Advisory for Residents
People living in the affected districts are advised to:
- Stay indoors during thunderstorms
- Avoid open areas and tall structures during lightning
- Secure loose objects due to gusty winds
- Keep track of weather updates
Weather Outlook
Such pre-summer thunderstorms are common during this time of the year in Telangana. While they may bring temporary relief from heat, they can also cause sudden disruptions.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation and may issue further updates depending on weather developments.
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