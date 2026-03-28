March 29 Thunderstorm Warning in 19 Districts in Telangana

The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for several parts of Telangana, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, as many as 19 districts in the state are likely to experience unstable weather conditions, with isolated spells of rain and gusty winds expected during the day.

Districts Likely to Be Affected

The warning applies to multiple districts, including:

Adilabad

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Mahabubabad

Rangareddy

Hyderabad

Medchal Malkajgiri

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Kamareddy

Mahabubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Wanaparthy

Narayanpet

Jogulamba Gadwal

Residents in these areas have been advised to remain cautious, especially during lightning and strong wind activity.

Temperature Forecast

Along with the thunderstorm warning, the IMD has also shared temperature predictions for the region.

Maximum temperature: Around 38°C

Minimum temperature: Around 25°C

The weather is expected to remain warm and humid, with sudden changes due to thunderstorm activity.

Advisory for Residents

People living in the affected districts are advised to:

Stay indoors during thunderstorms

Avoid open areas and tall structures during lightning

Secure loose objects due to gusty winds

Keep track of weather updates

Weather Outlook

Such pre-summer thunderstorms are common during this time of the year in Telangana. While they may bring temporary relief from heat, they can also cause sudden disruptions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and may issue further updates depending on weather developments.

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