Gold and Silver rate City-wise for 24K, 22K and 18K; Check here!

Precious metal prices extended their downward trend on Saturday, March 28, 2026, with both gold and silver witnessing another round of decline. After a week marked by sharp fluctuations, the bullion market is currently seeing a correction phase, driven by global cues, cautious investor sentiment, and profit-booking.

In Hyderabad, buyers and investors are keeping a close watch on price movements as rates ease from recent highs, offering a potential opportunity for fresh purchases.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad Today

Gold rates in Hyderabad slipped further across all purity levels, reflecting the broader weakness in the bullion market.

Gold Rate Today (per gram in Hyderabad):

24 Carat Gold: ₹14,558

22 Carat Gold: ₹13,345

18 Carat Gold: ₹10,919

The recent drop comes after a strong rally seen earlier, when global uncertainties had pushed prices higher. Now, with some stability returning to international markets, prices are adjusting downward.

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Today

Silver also followed gold’s trend and recorded a decline in the local market.

Silver Rate Today in Hyderabad:

Silver (1 gram): ₹244.90

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,44,900

Silver remains more volatile compared to gold, with prices influenced not just by investment demand but also industrial consumption trends.

City-Wise Gold Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold prices vary slightly across cities due to local demand, taxes, and logistics. Here are the latest approximate rates for 22 Carat gold (per gram):

Hyderabad – ₹13,345

Chennai – ₹13,420

Bengaluru – ₹13,380

Mumbai – ₹13,300

Delhi – ₹13,360

Kolkata – ₹13,310

Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Falling?

The recent softness in gold and silver prices can be attributed to several global and domestic factors:

Profit-booking by investors: After recent highs, traders are selling to lock in gains

Fluctuations in the US dollar: A stronger dollar typically puts pressure on gold prices

Bond yield movements: Rising yields reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets like gold

Cooling safe-haven demand: Slight easing in global uncertainty has reduced panic buying

Together, these factors have contributed to the ongoing correction in bullion prices.

Should You Buy Gold or Silver Now?

For jewellery buyers in Hyderabad, the current dip may offer a good opportunity, especially for upcoming events or personal purchases. However, it is advisable to:

Compare daily rates

Check making charges

Buy from trusted jewellers

For investors, the market remains highly volatile. Prices may move sharply depending on global developments, so a cautious and phased investment approach may be more suitable.

Also read: Banks Holiday on March 28 for Fourth Saturday