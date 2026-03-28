Gold and Silver rate City-wise for 24K, 22K and 18K; Check here!
Precious metal prices extended their downward trend on Saturday, March 28, 2026, with both gold and silver witnessing another round of decline. After a week marked by sharp fluctuations, the bullion market is currently seeing a correction phase, driven by global cues, cautious investor sentiment, and profit-booking.
In Hyderabad, buyers and investors are keeping a close watch on price movements as rates ease from recent highs, offering a potential opportunity for fresh purchases.
Gold Prices in Hyderabad Today
Gold rates in Hyderabad slipped further across all purity levels, reflecting the broader weakness in the bullion market.
Gold Rate Today (per gram in Hyderabad):
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹14,558
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹13,345
- 18 Carat Gold: ₹10,919
The recent drop comes after a strong rally seen earlier, when global uncertainties had pushed prices higher. Now, with some stability returning to international markets, prices are adjusting downward.
Silver Prices in Hyderabad Today
Silver also followed gold’s trend and recorded a decline in the local market.
Silver Rate Today in Hyderabad:
- Silver (1 gram): ₹244.90
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,44,900
Silver remains more volatile compared to gold, with prices influenced not just by investment demand but also industrial consumption trends.
City-Wise Gold Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Gold prices vary slightly across cities due to local demand, taxes, and logistics. Here are the latest approximate rates for 22 Carat gold (per gram):
- Hyderabad – ₹13,345
- Chennai – ₹13,420
- Bengaluru – ₹13,380
- Mumbai – ₹13,300
- Delhi – ₹13,360
- Kolkata – ₹13,310
Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Falling?
The recent softness in gold and silver prices can be attributed to several global and domestic factors:
- Profit-booking by investors: After recent highs, traders are selling to lock in gains
- Fluctuations in the US dollar: A stronger dollar typically puts pressure on gold prices
- Bond yield movements: Rising yields reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets like gold
- Cooling safe-haven demand: Slight easing in global uncertainty has reduced panic buying
- Together, these factors have contributed to the ongoing correction in bullion prices.
Should You Buy Gold or Silver Now?
For jewellery buyers in Hyderabad, the current dip may offer a good opportunity, especially for upcoming events or personal purchases. However, it is advisable to:
- Compare daily rates
- Check making charges
- Buy from trusted jewellers
For investors, the market remains highly volatile. Prices may move sharply depending on global developments, so a cautious and phased investment approach may be more suitable.