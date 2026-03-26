Telangana Chicken Shops to Close from April 1

In a move that could impact thousands of consumers, chicken shop owners in Hyderabad have announced a statewide shutdown starting April 1. The decision was taken by the Telangana Chicken Shop Owners Association, citing severe financial strain due to reduced profit margins offered by poultry suppliers.

Traders Cite Heavy Losses

According to association representatives, the current margins on chicken sales have dropped significantly, making it increasingly difficult for retailers to sustain their businesses. Shop owners say that operational costs are rising while returns continue to shrink, leaving them with minimal income.

They stressed that under the present conditions, running chicken outlets has become economically unviable. Many traders expressed concern that if the situation continues, it will threaten their livelihoods.

Statewide Shutdown Announced

In protest against the reduced margins, the association has decided to close chicken shops across Telangana from April 1. The shutdown will continue until their demands are addressed.

Shop owners are urging poultry companies to immediately revise margins and ensure fair compensation. They have also appealed to authorities to step in and mediate the issue at the earliest.

Impact on Consumers and Market

The shutdown is expected to affect daily consumers, especially as demand for chicken typically rises during the summer season. Market observers believe that limited supply could push prices higher in the coming weeks.

If the issue remains unresolved, the prolonged closure may disrupt the supply chain and create further pressure on the poultry market.

Call for Government Intervention

Traders have requested the government and concerned officials to intervene quickly and resolve the dispute. They warn that if no action is taken, the shutdown could continue for an extended period, affecting both businesses and consumers alike.

Conclusion

With chicken being a staple in many households, the proposed shutdown could have a noticeable impact on the market. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether discussions between traders, suppliers, and authorities can bring a quick resolution.

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