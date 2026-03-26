Rakasa Trade Buzz: 350 Plus Screen Release in Overseas

Rakasa is gearing up for a wide global release, backed by a strong distribution network across territories. The film’s Telugu States theatrical rights have been acquired by Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Movie Makers, while overseas distribution is being handled by Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures, planning a release across more than 350 screens in key international markets including the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada and Australia . Distribution responsibilities for the North America and United Kingdom markets are being managed by Prathyangira Cinemas, ensuring a structured and extensive rollout. Overseas premieres are scheduled for April 2, 2026 , a day ahead of the worldwide release.

Headlined by Sangeeth Shobhan, who has recently strengthened his connect with younger audiences through MAD and MAD Square, Rakasa places him in a role that moves beyond his familiar space into a more layered narrative setting. He is paired with Nayan Sarika, while the film features a vibrant ensemble including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Getup Srinu, Sukwinder Singh, Annapurnamma, Anoopsingh Thakur, Ramana Bhargav, Vasu Inturi, Rohini (Jabardasth) and Rohan (#90’s), bringing together a mix of performers that add depth and tonal balance to the film’s world.

Produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Pink Elephant Pictures in collaboration with Zee Studios, Rakasa reflects Niharika’s continued focus on backing content-driven cinema. Marking the feature directorial debut of Manasa Sharma, known for Oka Chinna Family Story and Bench Life, the film builds on a writing-led foundation, with Mahesh Uppala contributing as Additional Screenplay writer. The technical team includes music by Anudeep Dev, cinematography by Raju Edurolu and editing by Anwar Ali, with action choreography by Vijay. Production design by Ramanjaneyulu, along with art direction by Pulla Vishnu Vardhan and costumes by Sandhya Sabbavarapu, further shape the film’s immersive folklore setting.

Further strengthening the film’s commercial ecosystem, the digital streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix, while the audio rights have been secured by Saregama, one of India’s leading music labels.