Rakasa Trailer Video: Must-Watch

The trailer of Rakasa has been officially unveiled, offering a fuller glimpse into a visually expansive folklore world shaped by myth, ritual and survival, while allowing humour to flow naturally within its narrative. Building on the intrigue established by the teaser, the trailer opens up the film’s tonal and narrative space with greater clarity, positioning it as a theatrical experience defined by both scale and rooted familiarity.

It begins with a striking voiceover: “What lies within the fort… what the village sends as an offering… is not for an ordinary man, but for a terrifying Brahma Rakshasa,” placing the story within a system of belief, fear, and ritual. A sealed fortress and recurring sacrifice bind the village to an inherited cycle.

This sense of inevitability anchors the world, as Sangeeth Shobhan’s Veera arrives, subtly shifting its rhythm. What starts with everyday interactions gradually reveals a more ominous layer, with humour flowing naturally from character and situation.

As the scale expands, ominous warnings — “A meteor will fall first,” “Overnight, livestock will turn into carcasses,” and “If one wants to survive, a sacrifice must be sent” — define the stakes, pointing to a system where survival demands sacrifice.

Glimpses of ritual markings, aged texts, and skeletal remains suggest a long-standing order, while “Even if one tries to escape the circle…” reinforces an inescapable cycle shaping the conflict.

Visually, the trailer lands with immediate impact, pulling you into a world shaped by torch-lit interiors, dense textures and towering fortress spaces that feel raw, lived-in and rooted in folklore. What begins with a sense of familiarity gradually opens into something far larger, as glimpses of action, a looming demonic presence and survival stakes start to take over. This shift is handled with clarity, allowing the grounded village setting and the expanding supernatural threat to coexist without losing grip. There’s a constant sense of build, like something is closing in, and the background score drives that progression, moving from lighter, playful beats into a more intense, atmospheric surge that heightens the overall experience.

Watch Rakasa Trailer Here

And that momentum is clearly spilling beyond the screen. The title glimpse has crossed 1.9 million views, while the teaser has pushed past 3 million across platforms, reflecting a growing pull towards the film’s world. The music has only amplified that momentum “Rapappa,” “Padhe Padhe,” and “Snake Dance” have each crossed the million mark , together shaping the soundtrack into a full-blown chartbuster. It’s not just numbers stacking up; the film is steadily finding its space in conversations, playlists and repeat watches, building a sense of anticipation that’s becoming hard to ignore.

Headlined by Sangeeth Shobhan, who has recently strengthened his connect with younger audiences through MAD and MAD Square, Rakasa places him in a role that moves beyond his familiar space into a more layered narrative setting. He is paired with Nayan Sarika, while the film features a vibrant ensemble including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Getup Srinu, Sukwinder Singh, Annapurnamma, Anoopsingh Thakur, Ramana Bhargav, Vasu Inturi, Rohini (Jabardasth) and Rohan (#90’s), bringing together a mix of performers that add depth and tonal balance to the film’s world.

Produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Pink Elephant Pictures in collaboration with Zee Studios, Rakasa reflects Niharika’s continued focus on backing content-driven cinema. Marking the feature directorial debut of Manasa Sharma, known for Oka Chinna Family Story and Bench Life, the film builds on a writing-led foundation, with Mahesh Uppala contributing as Additional Screenplay writer. The technical team includes music by Anudeep Dev, cinematography by Raju Edurolu and editing by Anwar Ali, with action choreography by Vijay. Production design by Ramanjaneyulu, along with art direction by Pulla Vishnu Vardhan and costumes by Sandhya Sabbavarapu, further shape the film’s immersive folklore setting.

With its visually mounted folklore world, rooted narrative core and humour that flows effortlessly within its storytelling, Rakasa continues to build strong momentum across both content and market fronts. Carrying a clear theatrical intent and growing anticipation, the film is set to arrive worldwide on April 3, 2026, positioning itself as a distinctive big-screen experience.