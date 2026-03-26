Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 26
Gold and silver prices in India saw minor fluctuations today due to global market trends, currency changes, and local demand. Prices vary slightly across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.
Currently, gold prices remain high, while silver prices are showing slight ups and downs. Investors and buyers are closely watching the market before making purchases.
As per the latest updates, 24K gold is the most expensive, followed by 22K and 18K. Silver prices also remain steady with minor changes.
Gold Prices Today, March 26,2026:
Delhi:
24K – ₹16,220
22K – ₹14,875
18K – ₹12,170
Mumbai:
24K – ₹16,210
22K – ₹14,860
18K – ₹12,158
Chennai:
24K – ₹16,490
22K – ₹15,120
18K – ₹13,030
Kolkata:
24K – ₹16,210
22K – ₹14,860
18K – ₹12,158
Hyderabad:
24K – ₹16,220
22K – ₹14,870
18K – ₹12,167
Silver Prices Today, March 26, 2026:
Delhi:
1 gram – ₹270
1 kg – ₹2,70,000
Mumbai:
1 kg – ₹2,84,900
Chennai:
1 kg – ₹2,94,900
Kolkata:
1 kg – ₹2,84,900
Hyderabad:
1 gram – ₹290
1 kg – ₹2,90,000