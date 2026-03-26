Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 26

Gold and silver prices in India saw minor fluctuations today due to global market trends, currency changes, and local demand. Prices vary slightly across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Currently, gold prices remain high, while silver prices are showing slight ups and downs. Investors and buyers are closely watching the market before making purchases.

As per the latest updates, 24K gold is the most expensive, followed by 22K and 18K. Silver prices also remain steady with minor changes.

Gold Prices Today, March 26,2026:

Delhi:

24K – ₹16,220

22K – ₹14,875

18K – ₹12,170

Mumbai:

24K – ₹16,210

22K – ₹14,860

18K – ₹12,158

Chennai:

24K – ₹16,490

22K – ₹15,120

18K – ₹13,030

Kolkata:

24K – ₹16,210

22K – ₹14,860

18K – ₹12,158

Hyderabad:

24K – ₹16,220

22K – ₹14,870

18K – ₹12,167

Silver Prices Today, March 26, 2026:

Delhi:

1 gram – ₹270

1 kg – ₹2,70,000

Mumbai:

1 kg – ₹2,84,900

Chennai:

1 kg – ₹2,94,900

Kolkata:

1 kg – ₹2,84,900

Hyderabad:

1 gram – ₹290

1 kg – ₹2,90,000