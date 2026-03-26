Stock Market Holiday Today, march 26 for Sri Rama Navami

Domestic equity markets remained shut on Thursday, March 26, on account of Ram Navami, marking the second trading holiday of the month. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE (BSE) suspended trading across segments for the day.

This scheduled break comes after a strong rally in the previous session, offering investors a pause amid ongoing bullish momentum.

More Stock Market Holidays Lined Up

As per the official stock market holiday calendar, traders should prepare for multiple upcoming closures in the next few weeks. The markets will remain closed again for:

Mahavir Jayanti – March 31

Good Friday – April 3

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14

In addition, several other holidays are scheduled throughout 2026, including:

Maharashtra Day – May 1

Bakri Id – May 28

Muharram – June 26

Ganesh Chaturthi – September 14

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 2

Dussehra – October 20

Diwali Balipratipada – November 10

Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24

Christmas – December 25

These holidays are part of the standard exchange calendar, during which equity, derivatives, and currency markets remain closed.