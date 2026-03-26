Stock Market Holiday Today, march 26 for Sri Rama Navami
Domestic equity markets remained shut on Thursday, March 26, on account of Ram Navami, marking the second trading holiday of the month. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE (BSE) suspended trading across segments for the day.
This scheduled break comes after a strong rally in the previous session, offering investors a pause amid ongoing bullish momentum.
More Stock Market Holidays Lined Up
As per the official stock market holiday calendar, traders should prepare for multiple upcoming closures in the next few weeks. The markets will remain closed again for:
- Mahavir Jayanti – March 31
- Good Friday – April 3
- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14
- In addition, several other holidays are scheduled throughout 2026, including:
- Maharashtra Day – May 1
- Bakri Id – May 28
- Muharram – June 26
- Ganesh Chaturthi – September 14
- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 2
- Dussehra – October 20
- Diwali Balipratipada – November 10
- Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24
- Christmas – December 25
These holidays are part of the standard exchange calendar, during which equity, derivatives, and currency markets remain closed.