Stock Market Holiday March 26: Are NSE and BSE Closed?

As March comes to a close, many investors are seeking clarity about stock market holidays, particularly around Ram Navami. According to the official exchange calendar, trading activities on Dalal Street will remain suspended on March 26, 2026, in observance of the festival.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will observe a holiday on this date. There will be no trading across segments, giving market participants a mid-week break.

Why Stock Market Holidays Matter

Understanding stock market holidays is essential for investors and traders. Awareness of these dates helps in better planning of trades, fund transfers, and settlement cycles. Missing a holiday update could impact investment decisions or delay important transactions.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2026

After the Ram Navami holiday, several other market holidays are scheduled during the year:

March 31 (Tuesday): Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 (Friday): Maharashtra Day

May 28 (Thursday): Bakri Id

June 26 (Friday): Muharram

September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali – Balipratipada

November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 (Friday): Christmas

Stock Market Trading Timings

On regular trading days, equity markets operate from Monday to Friday, excluding weekends and declared holidays.

Pre-open session: 09:00 AM to 09:08 AM

Regular trading session: 09:15 AM to 03:30 PM

Closing session: 03:40 PM to 04:00 PM

Additionally, block deal transactions are conducted in two separate windows:

Morning window: 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM

Afternoon window: 02:05 PM to 02:20 PM

Final Note for Investors

With the stock market holiday on March 26, investors are advised to plan their trades in advance. Keeping track of holidays throughout the year ensures smoother investment decisions and avoids unexpected disruptions in trading activities.

Also read: Ram Navami 2026 in Ayodhya: Surya Tilak to Illuminate Ram Lalla