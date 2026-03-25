Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 25: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India remained mostly stable on March 25, 2026, with slight variations across major cities. The rates continue to be influenced by global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand.
Gold prices are staying firm at high levels, while silver is also trading strong across metro cities.
Gold Prices Today, March 25, 2026:
Mumbai
24K – ₹1,63,200
22K – ₹1,49,600
18K – ₹1,22,400
Delhi
24K – ₹1,63,350
22K – ₹1,49,750
18K – ₹1,22,500
Chennai
24K – ₹1,63,800
22K – ₹1,50,200
18K – ₹1,23,000
Bengaluru
24K – ₹1,63,400
22K – ₹1,49,800
18K – ₹1,22,600
Hyderabad
24K – ₹1,63,400
22K – ₹1,49,800
18K – ₹1,22,600
Kolkata
24K – ₹1,63,250
22K – ₹1,49,650
18K – ₹1,22,500
Silver Prices Today, March 25, 2026:
Mumbai – ₹2,65,880
Delhi – ₹2,65,420
Chennai – ₹2,66,650
Bengaluru – ₹2,66,090
Hyderabad – ₹2,66,300
Kolkata – ₹2,65,530
Summary:
Gold prices are holding steady above ₹1.63 lakh per 10 grams, while silver prices are trading above ₹2.65 lakh per kg in most cities. Chennai is witnessing slightly higher rates compared to other metro cities. Overall, the precious metals market remains firm with minor daily fluctuations.