Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 25: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India remained mostly stable on March 25, 2026, with slight variations across major cities. The rates continue to be influenced by global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand.

Gold prices are staying firm at high levels, while silver is also trading strong across metro cities.

Gold Prices Today, March 25, 2026:

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,63,200

22K – ₹1,49,600

18K – ₹1,22,400

Delhi

24K – ₹1,63,350

22K – ₹1,49,750

18K – ₹1,22,500

Chennai

24K – ₹1,63,800

22K – ₹1,50,200

18K – ₹1,23,000

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,63,400

22K – ₹1,49,800

18K – ₹1,22,600

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,63,400

22K – ₹1,49,800

18K – ₹1,22,600

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,63,250

22K – ₹1,49,650

18K – ₹1,22,500

Silver Prices Today, March 25, 2026:

Mumbai – ₹2,65,880

Delhi – ₹2,65,420

Chennai – ₹2,66,650

Bengaluru – ₹2,66,090

Hyderabad – ₹2,66,300

Kolkata – ₹2,65,530

Summary:

Gold prices are holding steady above ₹1.63 lakh per 10 grams, while silver prices are trading above ₹2.65 lakh per kg in most cities. Chennai is witnessing slightly higher rates compared to other metro cities. Overall, the precious metals market remains firm with minor daily fluctuations.