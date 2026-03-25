Stock Market Holiday on March 26 for Ram Navami – Check Full Holiday List
Trading activity across India’s stock exchanges will be paused on Thursday, March 26, 2026, due to the observance of Ram Navami. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut for the day.
All segments, including equities, equity derivatives, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) category, will not operate during this holiday. Normal market operations are expected to restart on Friday, March 27.
After this break, traders will encounter another scheduled closure on March 31, which marks Shri Mahavir Jayanti.
Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2026
Following Ram Navami, several market holidays are lined up throughout the year:
- March 31 (Tuesday): Shri Mahavir Jayanti
- April 3 (Friday): Good Friday
- April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
- May 1 (Friday): Maharashtra Day
- May 28 (Thursday): Bakri Id
- June 26 (Friday): Muharram
- September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi
- October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
- October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra
- November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali – Balipratipada
- November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti
- December 25 (Friday): Christmas
Commodity Market Timings
The holiday schedule differs slightly for commodity trading platforms. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will stay closed for the entire day.
On the other hand, the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will operate only during the evening session. Trading will resume from 5:00 PM and continue until 11:55 PM, while the morning session remains suspended.
Investors and traders are advised to plan their transactions accordingly, keeping these holiday schedules in mind.