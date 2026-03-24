4 Days Bank Holidays from March 26 to 29: Get Ready!

Banks in multiple parts of India will remain closed for four consecutive days next week, from March 26 to March 29, 2026, due to a combination of festival holidays and the regular weekend break.

Both public and private sector banks, including major lenders such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, will be affected in select cities during this period.

Why Banks Will Be Closed

The extended holiday stretch is primarily on account of Shree Ram Navami celebrations, along with the fourth Saturday and Sunday weekend holidays.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, bank holidays in the country are determined based on national events, regional festivals, and fixed weekend closures. For March 2026, the RBI has scheduled a total of 18 bank holidays, including all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Date-Wise Holiday Schedule

March 26 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed in cities including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Kolkata for Ram Navami.

March 27 (Friday): Bank branches will be shut in cities such as Hyderabad, Patna, Vijayawada, Bhopal, and Bhubaneswar for Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain).

March 28 (Saturday): Nationwide holiday on account of the fourth Saturday.

March 29 (Sunday): Weekly Sunday holiday observed across India.

However, festival-related holidays may vary between states depending on local customs and observances.

Banking Services to Continue Online

Despite the closure of physical branches, customers can continue to access banking services through digital channels. Online banking platforms, mobile apps, ATMs, and UPI services will remain operational for transactions, fund transfers, and bill payments.

How Bank Holidays Are Determined

Bank holidays in India are not uniform nationwide. While certain holidays are observed across the country, many are region-specific.

Under RBI norms:

Banks remain closed on all Sundays

The second and fourth Saturdays of every month are non-working days

National and regional festivals are observed based on local calendars

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid inconvenience during the extended holiday period.