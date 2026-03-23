March 24 Stock Market Holiday or Not?

Investors and traders often check whether the stock market will remain open before planning their trades. Here is a clear update on the status for March 24, 2026.

Is March 24, 2026 a Stock Market Holiday?

March 24, 2026, is not a stock market holiday. It is a regular trading day, as there are no major festivals, national holidays, or special occasions falling on this date.

Both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will remain open and function normally.

Trading Schedule for March 24

Since it is a working day, all segments of the market will operate as usual:

Equity market

Derivatives (F&O)

Currency market

Commodity trading (MCX timing may vary slightly)

The regular trading hours for equity markets will be from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.

Why There Is No Holiday

Stock market holidays in India are declared based on:

National holidays like Republic Day and Independence Day

Major festivals such as Diwali, Holi, and Eid

Special trading holidays announced in advance

As March 24 does not coincide with any such event, markets will remain open.

What Investors Should Know

Investors can continue their trading and investment activities without interruption on March 24. It is always advisable to check the official holiday calendar issued by exchanges to plan trades efficiently, especially during festive periods.

Final Note

To sum up, March 24, 2026, is a normal trading day in India. The stock markets will remain open, and all trading activities will take place as per the usual schedule.

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